BJP to hold meetings soon to elect LoP in J&K Assembly: Raina

Jammu Tawi, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina felicitated the newly-elected party MLAs here on Monday and said the leader of opposition will soon be selected after holding meetings with party leaders under the command of central observers.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, who has been appointed as a central observer by the party, said they will hold meetings with the newly-elected legislators and other leaders on the issue and submit a report to central leaders for further action.

Led by Raina, several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, MP Jugal Kishore felicitated the MLAs by offering them Chunari and flowers.

“In the coming days, the BJP will hold meetings of leaders and the elected members under central observers Prahlad Joshiji and Tarun Chughji. The future strategy of the party in Jammu and Kashmir will also be discussed,” Raina told reporters.

Replying to a question on the selection of the LoP, he said the process will be initiated soon.

Talking to reporters, Chugh said “the constitutional process will be followed”.

Raina said the Assembly polls have been held and the President's rule has been revoked in the Union Territory for the formation of a new government.