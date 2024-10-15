back to top
    JammuBJP to hold meetings soon to elect LoP in J&K Assembly: Raina
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    BJP to hold meetings soon to elect LoP in J&K Assembly: Raina

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 14:  Jammu and BJP chief Ravinder Raina felicitated the newly-elected party MLAs here on Monday and said the leader of opposition will soon be selected after holding meetings with party leaders under the command of central observers.

    BJP general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, who has been appointed as a central observer by the party, said they will hold meetings with the newly-elected legislators and other leaders on the issue and submit a report to central leaders for further action.

    Led by Raina, several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, MP Jugal Kishore felicitated the MLAs by offering them Chunari and flowers.

    “In the coming days, the BJP will hold meetings of leaders and the elected members under central observers Prahlad Joshiji and Tarun Chughji. The future strategy of the party in Jammu and Kashmir will also be discussed,” Raina told reporters.

    Replying to a question on the selection of the LoP, he said the process will be initiated soon.

    Talking to reporters, Chugh said “the constitutional process will be followed”.

    Raina said the Assembly polls have been held and the President's rule has been revoked in the Union Territory for the formation of a new government.

    SC declines plea against LG’s power to nominate 5 MLAs to J&K Assembly
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

