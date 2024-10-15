back to top
Search
    IndiaED attaches Rs 1.31-cr assets in J&K Medical Question Paper Leak Case
    IndiaToday's Stories

    ED attaches Rs 1.31-cr assets in J&K Medical Question Paper Leak Case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached four immovable properties worth Rs 1.31 crore in the infamous medical question paper leak case in the  and Common Entrance Test 2012 (JKCET-2012).

    ED's Srinagar zonal office attached these properties belonging to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd. Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani and Shabir Ahmad Dar at Srinagar and its nearby places under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002

    ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Branch, J-K Police, Srinagar against Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) and others.

    ED investigation revealed that Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of BOPEE, Farooq Ahmad Itoo, Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd. Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani, Shabir Ahmad Dar and others were involved in the sale of leaked question papers of JKCET 2012.

    By selling question papers of JKCET-2012, ED said, the accused generated Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 2.50 crore and utilised them. All the accused persons including the above persons have been convicted by the Special Court Anti-Corruption, Srinagar in the case.

    Earlier, ED had attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 60 lakh of Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of BOPEE. Subsequently, a Charge sheet through a prosecution complaint was filed against him and it is pending before the Srinagar Special PMLA court.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Shubhankar Pathak posted as SDM Akhnoor, Lekh Raj Collector JDA
    Next article
    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Hope LG, Govt work in harmony in J&K unlike Delhi: Wangchuk

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 14: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who...

    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The Aam Aadmi Party has...

    Shubhankar Pathak posted as SDM Akhnoor, Lekh Raj Collector JDA

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    SC declines plea against LG’s power to nominate 5 MLAs to J&K Assembly

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Supreme Court on Monday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hope LG, Govt work in harmony in J&K unlike Delhi: Wangchuk

    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA

    Shubhankar Pathak posted as SDM Akhnoor, Lekh Raj Collector JDA