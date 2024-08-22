Should those with lactose intolerance use calcium supplements? A doctor’s perspective

Should Calcium Supplements Be Considered For Those With Lactose Intolerance?

For individuals struggling with lactose intolerance, finding reliable sources of calcium can be challenging. Dairy products, packed with this crucial mineral, are often off-limits. As such, many wonder if supplements present a solution. In this article, we examine the role of calcium, signs of deficiency, and expert guidance on supplementation.

Calcium plays a far greater role in our health than strong bones alone. As an orthopedic surgeon explains, it facilitates processes across the body from nerve signals to hormone release. For those with lactose intolerance, getting adequate amounts from diet can be difficult without dairy. Over time, deficiency can subtly impact muscles through cramps or fatigue. Its effects range from brittle nails to neurological changes.

Recognizing deficiency symptoms demands discernment, as digestive disruptions also accompany lactose intolerance. A medical evaluation is wise to determine if supplementation is prudent. Forms like calcium citrate boast superior absorption. Doses depend on individual needs, so prescribed guidance offers best results. Even then, balance is key to avoid constipation or nutrient depletion.

Supplementsuse merits consideration though non-dairy calcium sources from leafy greens to legumes remain important. An all-encompassing approach paired with medical oversight helps navigate this nutritional obstacle. With fact-based decisions and a well-rounded plan, bone and overall wellness remain within reach regardless of digestive dilemmas.