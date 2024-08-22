back to top
Search
    HimachalWater supply inadequate, hoteliers turn to borewells
    HimachalLatest News

    Water supply inadequate, hoteliers turn to borewells

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The scenic hill station of Kasauli in Pradesh has long attracted visitors seeking refuge from the summer heat. However, rising temperatures and dwindling rainfall have created an unprecedented water crisis, forcing local businesses to dig deeper for solutions.

    With water supply from government sources proving inadequate to meet growing needs, hundreds of hoteliers and homestay owners have taken matters into their own hands by sinking borewells on their properties. Over 170 such underground water structures now dot the landscape in the Kasauli Planning Area (KPA), which encompasses some 150 existing and 50 upcoming hotels.

    According to officials from the state Groundwater Authority, commercial establishments account for 72 of these borewells, with the remainder serving domestic, irrigation and industrial uses. However, even these dugouts are showing signs of strain, as water levels plummet due to insufficient rains. Some borewells saw their yield reduce by up to 75% over the sweltering summer months.

    The shortfall has hoteliers scrambling to secure supply through other means. “Our borewell provides barely 10% of what we need, so we rely heavily on water tankers,” said one vice president. With climate change bringing hotter, drier seasons, experts warn that artificial recharge of subsurface aquifers must become a higher priority to avoid a looming crisis.

    As the drought drags on, it remains to be seen if public-private partnerships can devise innovative solutions to quench the region's deepening thirst for water. Sustainable management of this precious resource will be key to preserving Kasauli's picturesque natural beauty and travel industry for generations to come.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Himachal CM Looks to Merge Struggling PSUs to Improve State’s Fragile Finances
    Next article
    Should those with lactose intolerance use calcium supplements? A doctor’s perspective
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Himachal CM Looks to Merge Struggling PSUs to Improve State’s Fragile Finances

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasized the need...

    CM Nayab Singh Sains alleges Congress misleading voters ahead of Haryana elections

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Sains issued a stern warning...

    SC asks Punjab, Haryana to talk to farmers for removal of tractor-trolleys at Shambhu border

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to find an amicable solution to...

    Punjab moves to appoint regular VCs at 2 state technical universities

    Northlines Northlines -
    After months of uncertainties, the Punjab government has finally...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nikitin Dheer inks tribute to haunting Ramayan character Ravan after gripping...

    Former India fielding coach R Sridhar joins Afghanistan for key series...

    Microsoft debuts compact and capable Phi 3.5 AI model series