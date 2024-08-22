Water supply inadequate, hoteliers turn to borewells

The scenic hill station of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh has long attracted visitors seeking refuge from the summer heat. However, rising temperatures and dwindling rainfall have created an unprecedented water crisis, forcing local businesses to dig deeper for solutions.

With water supply from government sources proving inadequate to meet growing needs, hundreds of hoteliers and homestay owners have taken matters into their own hands by sinking borewells on their properties. Over 170 such underground water structures now dot the landscape in the Kasauli Planning Area (KPA), which encompasses some 150 existing and 50 upcoming hotels.

According to officials from the state Groundwater Authority, commercial establishments account for 72 of these borewells, with the remainder serving domestic, irrigation and industrial uses. However, even these dugouts are showing signs of strain, as water levels plummet due to insufficient rains. Some borewells saw their yield reduce by up to 75% over the sweltering summer months.

The shortfall has hoteliers scrambling to secure supply through other means. “Our borewell provides barely 10% of what we need, so we rely heavily on water tankers,” said one vice president. With climate change bringing hotter, drier seasons, experts warn that artificial recharge of subsurface aquifers must become a higher priority to avoid a looming crisis.

As the drought drags on, it remains to be seen if public-private partnerships can devise innovative solutions to quench the region's deepening thirst for water. Sustainable management of this precious resource will be key to preserving Kasauli's picturesque natural beauty and travel industry for generations to come.