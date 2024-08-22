back to top
    Technology
    Technology

    Microsoft debuts compact and capable Phi 3.5 AI model series

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Microsoft Debuts New Range of Compact AI Models”

    Microsoft's focus on developing responsible AI solutions took an innovative turn with the recent unveiling of their Phi-3.5 series – a trio of compact language models designed for a variety of tasks. Dubbed Phi-3.5-mini-instruct, Phi-3.5-MoE-instruct and Phi-3.5-vision-instruct, these latest additions to the tech giant's family of small language models promise impressive capabilities despite their relatively economical size.

    The Phi-3.5 models were trained on extensive datasets incorporating high-quality, nuanced information to refine their reasoning skills. While the Phi-3.5-mini clocks in at a nimble 3.82 billion parameters for speedy logic and code-related functions, the Phi-3.5-MoE employs a hybrid structure of 6.6 billion active parameters from a total of 41.9 billion to handle diverse AI tasks across multiple languages. Meanwhile, the Phi-3.5-vision incorporates both text and visual inputs for multi-faceted summarization and analysis capabilities.

    Microsoft's commitment to responsible innovation is evident in its decision to release these models openly under a license allowing commercial use and customization. Developers can conveniently access the Phi-3.5 series through a prominent hosting platform to integrate the highly capable yet compact AI solutions into their products and services. With optimization of resources as a key focus, Microsoft's latest offerings illustrate how thoughtful AI progress can yield significant benefits by prioritizing shared knowledge and collaboration. It will be fascinating to witness the innovative applications these intelligent but economical models enable.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

