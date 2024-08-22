Former India fielding coach R Sridhar joins Afghanistan for key series against New Zealand and South Africa

In a move that will bolster Afghanistan's support staff, the country's cricket board has appointed former India fielding coach R Sridhar as an assistant coach for their upcoming assignments. Sridhar, who has huge experience coaching at the international level, will work with the team when they take on New Zealand in a one-off Test match and host South Africa for three ODIs in September.

With over a decade of coaching India's fielders, Sridhar brings valuable expertise to the Afghan team. A right-arm medium pace bowler during his playing days for Hyderabad, he was part of the Indian coaching set up from 2014 to 2021. It was during this period that Team India's fielding standards reached new heights under his guidance. His successful track record in developing fielders will certainly help Afghanistan as they continue developing their skills.

Afghanistan has seen considerable progress in recent years and made landmarks like qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2024. However, there is still room for improvement in their fielding abilities according to their board. Sridhar's temporary role is aimed at helping them add that extra sharpness and coordination in the field. The games against top opposition like New Zealand and South Africa will serve as good tests for the coaching interventions.

The appointment underscores Afghanistan's focus on strengthening their support staff with acclaimed overseas personnel. Others who have worked with the team include icons like Ajay Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. Bringing in Sridhar for these assignments is another valuable addition who can assist in maximizing the potential of the promising Afghan squad. His expertise will be a great asset if they can convince him to take on a longer term role going forward.