    Nikitin Dheer inks tribute to haunting Ramayan character Ravan after gripping role
    Entertainment

    Nikitin Dheer inks tribute to haunting Ramayan character Ravan after gripping role

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Actor Nikitin Dheer finds inspiration in his iconic Ramayan character

    Famous actor Nikitin Dheer, known for villainous roles in big screen films, recently got a new tattoo dedicated to the character that left a lasting impact – his portrayal of Ravan in the hit TV series Ramayan.

    In a social media post, Nikitin opened up about the significance of this ink and how bringing the ten-headed demon king Ravan to life for nine months on the small screen was a memorable experience. He said the character “made an everlasting impression” on him like he did for viewers.

    Nikitin explored the complexities of Ravan's character and came to understand his large-than-life personality and unrivaled devotion even more through this process. According to Hindu scriptures, Ravan was a learned man who possessed unparalleled talent in music and martial skills. Nikitin sought to channel these qualities authentically for the role.

    The tattoo pays homage to Ravan's formidable persona and the lessons the actor took from delving into his psyche. Nikitin is grateful for the chance to immerse himself in this iconic part and feels it left a mark on his soul worth permanently etching on his body. Fans have praised his stunning performance bringing an empathetic lens to the controversial antagonist.

    With his compelling portrayal captivating audiences, Nikitin proved why he is considered a versatile performer equally talented in both film and television. He looks to bring his artistic talents to more impactful projects going forward as his fandom grows multifold after Renavan.

    Former India fielding coach R Sridhar joins Afghanistan for key series against New Zealand and South Africa
