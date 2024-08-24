back to top
Search
    SportsCricketShikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement from International and Domestic Cricket
    IndiaLatest NewsSports

    Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement from International and Domestic Cricket

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    One of 's most successful openers in limited-overs , Shikhar Dhawan , has announced his retirement from and first-class cricket. The 38-year-old left-hander represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is, amassing over 8,000 runs across formats.

    In a video message posted on social media, Dhawan expressed gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the opportunities. He thanked his childhood coach Late Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma for imparting the basics during early days. Dhawan also acknowledged his teammates for creating wonderful memories during the journey.

    The Delhi-born batsman enjoyed great success in ODIs, amassing 6,793 runs at an excellent average of 44. While his Test career waslimited, Dhawan still managed 2,315 runs at 40.61. In T20Is, he scored 1,617 runs for India. Dhawan remained a vital cog in India'slimited-overs batting lineup, known for his attacking approach at the top of the order.

    Some of Dhawan's finest innings included back-to-back centuries against Australia in 2013. He also scored an excellent 137 against South Africa in 2015 Cup. Dhawan was a key member of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning team. Despite occasional ups and downs, he remained one of team's senior pros, leading the side occasionally as well.

    With Dhawan's retirement, Indian cricket bids farewell to a destined match-winner who could take any bowling attack to cleaners on his day. He will be fondly remembered for his exciting strokeplay and exuberant celebrations each time he crossed fifty or hundred. Dhawan now aims to explore new avenues post retirement while cherishing memorable times in Team India dressing room.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Govt declares poll dates as paid holidays
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Empty chests, almirahs shifted from Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Puri, Aug 23: Empty iron chests and almirahs were...

    Delhiites struggle to commute as cab strike enters day 2

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 23: Delhiites had a hard time...

    Despite Govt’s failure to support MGNREGA, it represents Cong’s commitment to social justice: Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 23: Leader of Opposition in the...

    Doctor rape-murder: We have faith in CBI probe, says victim’s parents

    Northlines Northlines -
    Barasat (WB), Aug 23: The parents of the woman...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt declares poll dates as paid holidays

    LG chairs 47th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

    9 candidates file nominations for J&K polls