Govt declares poll dates as paid holidays

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday declared public holidays on poll dates for three phases of the upcoming Assembly Elections-2024 in all 90 Assembly Constituencies.

As per a government order, issued by the GAD, the government has notified three days as holidays under section 135 B of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

According to the GAD order, the paid holidays shall be observed as per the election dates in all assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir. In first phase, to be held on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday), the paid holiday shall be observed in 24 Assembly segments. In the second phase of elections, the paid holiday shall be observed in 26 Assembly Constituencies on September 25, 2024 (Wednesday).

Similarly, in the last phase of the assembly elections scheduled on October 01, 2024 (Tuesday), paid holiday would be observed in 40 Assembly segments.

The order also declared the poll day as paid holiday for every eligible voter in his/her respective assembly constituency employed in any business, trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishment.

The order further stated that no deduction or abatement of the wages of any such person shall be made on account of a holiday having been granted in accordance with sub-section (1) and if such person is employed on the basis that she/he would not ordinarily receive wages for such a day, she/he shall nonetheless be paid for such day the wages she/he would have drawn had not a holiday been granted to her/him on that day.

The order read that if an employer contravenes the provisions of sub-section (1) or sub-section (2), then such employer shall be punishable with fine, which may extend to five hundred rupees.

“This section shall not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged,” it added.

The order further said that the daily wage and casual workers shall also be entitled for the holiday and wages on the poll day.

It is further ordered that the above paid holidays shall also be observed in terms of explanation to Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.