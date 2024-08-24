back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirLG chairs 47th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    LG chairs 47th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired the 47th Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan, today.

    The meeting was attended by Hon'ble members of the Shrine Board – Shri D.C. Raina; Smt. Kailash Mehra Sadhu, Shri K. N. Rai; Dr Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.

    The Board, which met under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Lt Governor, appreciated the Civil Administration, & Police, Army, CAPFs, Disaster Response Forces, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, & sanitation workers, service providers and all the stakeholders for the successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

    This year, more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims performed darshan at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath ji.  This is the highest Yatra figure in the last twelve years.

    The Board discussed various interventions and proposed measures to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

    The Board Members shared their valuable suggestions on the agenda points put forth during the meeting. They also hailed better queue regulation and crowd management, successful implementation of Aadhaar based registration and various pilgrim-centric endeavours of the Shrine Board and other line departments and agencies during this year's yatra.

    Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, gave a detailed presentation on various ongoing works and other important factors related to the annual holy pilgrimage. Additional CEO SASB, senior officers of the UT Administration and Shrine Board also attended the meeting.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    9 candidates file nominations for J&K polls
    Next article
    Govt declares poll dates as paid holidays
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Govt declares poll dates as paid holidays

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir government on...

    9 candidates file nominations for J&K polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 23: Nine candidates filed their nominations on...

    Consensus on some seats with Congress yet to be finalised: Omar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 23: A day after National Conference (NC)...

    Ukraine, Russia need to engage with each other: India after Modi-Zelenskyy talks

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kyiv, Aug 23: Ukraine and Russia need to engage...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt declares poll dates as paid holidays

    9 candidates file nominations for J&K polls

    Consensus on some seats with Congress yet to be finalised: Omar