9 candidates file nominations for J&K polls

    Srinagar, Aug 23: Nine candidates filed their nominations on Thursday for different Assembly seats in , which are going to polls in the first phase on September 18, officials said.

    The candidates include one from the Conference (NC), two from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), two from the Apni Party, one from the People's Conference and an independent.

    Former and Kashmir minister and senior NC leader Sakina Itoo filed her nomination from Damhal Hanji Pora, in the Kulgam district, the officials said.

    Chairman of the PDP's parliamentary board Mohammad Sartaj Madni filed his nomination from Devsar, while the party's general secretary Mehboob Beg filed the nomination papers from the Anantnag seat.

    Apni Party's Abdul Majeed Padder filed his nomination from Damhal Hanji Pora, while party leader Mohammad Altaf Mir submitted papers from Pampore, the officials said.

    They said People's Conference's Nazir Ahmad Laway filed nomination papers from Kulgam.

    Independent candidate Asif Nabi Dar submitted his nomination papers from the Pulwama Assembly seat.

    Imtiaz Ahmed Shan of the PDP filed his nomination papers in Banihal and Suteesh Kumar filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Ramban.

    The last date for filing nomination papers for the 16 Assembly constituencies in the Kashmir valley is August 27. Eight seats from the Jammu region are also going to polls in the first phase.

     

