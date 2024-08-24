High Court asks J&K Waqf Board to consider pension plea of 40 ex-employees

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has issued notices to J&K's Commissioner Secretary Revenue, chairperson and chief executive officer of J&K Waqf Board on a petition alleging that the Board has not been sanctioning the pension of retired employees.

The 40 employees who retired after BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi was appointed as the chairperson of J&K Waqf Board have not been getting pension, the petition alleged.

Justice Sanjay Dhar issued notice to the respondents “subject to taking of necessary steps by the petitioners within one week.”

“In the meantime, the respondents shall consider the processing of case of the petitioners for grant of pension on the analogy of similarly situated employees,” the Court said, posting the matter for next hearing on October 7.

The petitioners pleaded that the Supreme court has laid down that the right to pension is a right to property guaranteed under Constitution and infringement of the same amounts to violation of human rights.

“The petitioners in order to vindicate their grievances submitted detailed representation, however, the said representation has also not been disposed of in accordance with law as a result thereof the petitioners' rights guaranteed under Article 14,21 & 300-A of the Constitution have also been infringed,” the petition read.