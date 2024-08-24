Govt approves SSP Mohan Lal’s voluntary retirement

Jammu, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has sanctioned the approval for the voluntary retirement of SSP Mohan Lal, effective August 20, 2024, with the stipulation that any outstanding liabilities will be recovered from him.
Srinagar, Aug 23: Nine candidates filed their nominations on...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.