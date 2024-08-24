back to top
    JammuGovt approves SSP Mohan Lal’s voluntary retirement
    JammuKashmir

    Govt approves SSP Mohan Lal’s voluntary retirement

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 23: The Jammu and Home Department has sanctioned the approval for the voluntary retirement of SSP Mohan Lal, effective August 20, 2024, with the stipulation that any outstanding liabilities will be recovered from him.

     

    High Court asks J&K Waqf Board to consider pension plea of 40 ex-employees
