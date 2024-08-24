back to top
    CS chairs session with stakeholders over implementation of Mission YUVA

    SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a brainstorming session with the major stakeholders including those in Administration, Academics and Industry to have exchange of ideas about the best way for implementation of recently approved Mission Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA) here in the UT.

    Besides the ACS, Forest; Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Secretary, SDD the session was too graced by the Vice Chancellors of all the Universities; MD, JK Bank; Representatives from SBI, NABARB, SIDBI and other concerned officers.

    During this meeting the Chief Secretary had a detailed discussion with all these stakeholders to get their inputs about the ways and means to implement this Mission for generation of entrepreneurship opportunities here across the UT.

    He enjoined upon all to have better synergy and coordination with each other with pooling of infrastructure and other human resource requirements for smooth execution of this mission across all the districts of J&K.

    Dulloo also advised for constituting a team of Nodal Officers across all the concerned Departments, Universities with representatives from financial institutions like J&K Bank, SBI, NABARB, SIDBI and other players from the Industrial sector.

    The Chief Secretary also asked for having clarity about roles of each institution constituting the framework for implementation of this large scale entrepreneurship development programme here.

    He urged the Institutional heads to extend their full cooperation in sharing their resources to ensure that the all the aspirants can be provided best of training and guidance across all the sectors identified under this Mission.

    The other stakeholders including the Vice-Chancellors and heads of Financial institutions gave their inputs for smooth and successful implementation of this mission here with achievement of set objectives in a time-bound manner.

    They also assured of extending their full cooperation with tweaking of policies and sharing of resources necessary for advancement of this programme here in the UT.

    Regarding the mission it was elucidated that it aims at creating an enabling of entrepreneurship here with easy access to capital together with building of capacity and enhancing connectivity through market linkages to ensure ease of doing here in the UT.

     

