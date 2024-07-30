back to top
    Shifting of Hisar bus stand on hold after ex-minister’s backing

    The shifting of the main bus station in Hisar town has become a contentious issue, dividing opinion among local residents and spurring the area's minister to reconsider plans for relocation.

    While minister Kamal Gupta has advocated moving the bus stand to the outskirts in order to ease congestion in the town center, others disagree on the benefits. A group of traders recently met with former minister Savitri Jindal, voicing opposition to the shift and questioning how it would impact businesses near the current site.

    Jindal's support appears to have influenced the decision. After initially rejecting concerns, Gupta later backed away from firmly committing to the project. He has now assured both sides that input will be reconsidered before any action is taken.

    Most recently, a delegation of pro-shift residents met with Gupta, arguing congestion is a serious problem and the bus stand is the primary cause. They want expedited work to construct a new station away from the downtown area. However, another local leader says influential figures have halted progress on acquiring land for the alternate location.

    Gupta informed the group that plans had been dropped at another group's request but stated he is willing to re-evaluate all perspectives. With the minister now appearing amenable to opposing viewpoints, it remains to be seen where consensus might be found on this issue that has stirred debate within the Hisar community. Both sides of the debate have valid concerns, leaving the ultimate path forward unclear as officials weigh impact on traffic versus businesses.

