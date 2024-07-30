Why Eating Less Food to Lose Weight May Backfire According to Experts

Dieting Downturn: Why Less Food May Not Mean Less Weight

If your diet involves eating less in an effort to lose pounds, think again. Restricting calorie intake too severely can sabotage weight loss goals and affect your metabolism in unwanted ways. Many believe dropping portions will lead to a slimmer figure, but evidence shows it often backfires. Strict limits on what and how much we eat may cause our bodies to cling to fat stores rather than shed them.

When consuming fewer calories than needed, the body perceives this as a scarcity and slows down basic processes to conserve energy. Metabolism, the rate calories are burned, decreases to match the lower intake. Instead of burning fat, the individual is more likely to hit a frustrating weight loss plateau or even regain lost pounds. Their metabolism remains at the lower rate long after eating more normally again.

Rather than fewer calories, a balanced diet focusing on filling foods high in nutrients and protein is recommended. Not only does it curb hunger better but also preserves muscle mass critical for metabolism. Dieting in a sustainable manner with modest reductions achieves more success than extreme restriction. Excess stress on the body from insufficient food sparks biological changes encouraging weight regain once eating habits return to previous levels.

Maintaining one's metabolism should be a priority for losing fat long-term. Gradual lifestyle changes incorporating movement are key versus short-lived, restrictive dieting. The focus needs shifting from counting calories to nourishment through nutritious whole foods intake. Eating just enough to feel satiated while fueling fitness activities produces better weight outcomes without deprivation or risks to metabolism. A balanced healthy diet paired with consistent physical activity delivers lasting results more dependably.