Forecasters Monitor Potential Storm Development in Warm Atlantic Waters

With the height of hurricane season in full swing, forecasters are keeping a close eye on two areas of disturbed weather currently swirling over the warm waters of the tropical Atlantic. While it remains too soon to determine if these systems will strengthen into named storms, their westward movement is cause for early preparation along coastal communities from the Leeward Islands to the United States.

The first area of low pressure is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, still in its formative stages but generating intermittent showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual organization over the next few days as winds become a bit less hostile. Should additional shower activity concentrate near the center and winds strengthen to 39 mph, it would become Tropical Depression Five.

Meteorologists are also monitoring a more robust wave emerging from the coast of Africa, currently midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Windward Islands. This disturbance is exhibiting a well-defined circulation with numerous strong thunderstorms erupting along the southern side of the circulation. Slow strengthening is anticipated while it tracks west-northwestward, and tropical storm status could be attained by late week if the thunderstorm activity becomes more symmetrical.

With the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season upon us, forecasters advise coastal communities and interests in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico to review their storm preparedness plans and gather any needed supplies. While it remains too early to determine the long-term formation and track potential of these systems, residents are encouraged to stay abreast of the latest advisories for hazard awareness. One or perhaps both of these disturbances could evolve into the next named storm of what has already been an extremely active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.