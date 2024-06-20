Sensitivity And Inclusivity Deeply Rooted In India’s Culture And Civilization: Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that sensitivity and inclusivity are the core values deeply rooted in India's culture and civilization and are measures for the progress of a society. Murmu visited the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in New Delhi. She engaged with PwD children and students. She also toured the newly renovated Prosthesis and Orthosis Centre, where she interacted with patients and observed the advanced facilities aimed at enhancing the lives of those with physical disabilities.

In her address to the gathering, President Murmu highlighted the importance of sensitivity and inclusivity in measuring the progress of a society. She emphasized that these values are deeply rooted in India's culture and civilization. “No physical condition can be a barrier to living a normal life when our efforts are inclusive of and sensitive to the needs of Divyangjan,” she stated, underscoring the achievements of individuals such as athletes Deepa Malik, Arunima Sinha, and Avani Lekhara, and social worker K.S. Rajanna, who have exemplified how dedication and determination can overcome physical limitations.

President Murmu praised the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for its longstanding dedication to empowering persons with disabilities, recognizing the institution's significant contributions to the socio-economic empowerment of Divyangjan. She also commended the staff and associates for their unwavering commitment and efforts. Furthering her advocacy for inclusivity, President Murmu inaugurated the MITTI Cafe at the President's Estate. Celebrating her birthday with the staff, she emphasized the cafe's role in fostering an inclusive society. MITTI Cafe, a non-profit organization, focuses on creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities and raising awareness through cafes, community meals, and skill development initiatives.