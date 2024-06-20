back to top
Search
India34 people die in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit arrack
India

34 people die in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit arrack

By: Northlines

Date:

Kallakurichi/Chennai: The entire Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi on Thursday echoed with the wails of the family members of the victims of illicit arrack, that claimed the lives of at least 34 persons and left some children virtually orphaned.

Following the tragedy in the state's northern district, 100 others are being treated in various hospitals, authorities said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said: “The Kallakurichi incident must not have happened and it has caused deep anguish to me.” The deaths were due to consumption of ‘methanol mixed arrack,' he said, adding he has directed authorities to ensure special care to those being treated in hospitals.

Stalin, who held a meeting to review the situation, announced setting up of a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the deaths.

Four persons linked to the sale of the poisonous arrack have been arrested so far, Stalin said and declared Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of the deceased. Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals. The state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection, he added.

He assured tough action against those who provided methanol for making the spurious concoction that became poisonous.

The entire Karunapuram, which has witnessed the deaths, including that of two women and one transgender, wore a gloomy look. Heart-wrenching scenes, including that of a sobbing young girl, anxious relatives awaiting a medical update on their near and dear ones and women wailing in the streets were witnessed in this nondescript locality.

Leader of Opposition (LoP), Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the affected people, including three children who have lost both their parents.

 

 

 

Previous article
NASA chief says US and India to expand collaboration in space; to train Indian astronaut for ISS
Next article
Sensitivity And Inclusivity Deeply Rooted In India’s Culture And Civilization: Murmu
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar’s Quota Hike From 50% To 65%

Northlines Northlines -
Patna: In a setback to the Nitish Kumar government...

Dharmendra Pradhan Announces High-Level Committee To Probe Issues Pertaining To NTA

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday...

Sensitivity And Inclusivity Deeply Rooted In India’s Culture And Civilization: Murmu

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI:  President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that sensitivity and...

NASA chief says US and India to expand collaboration in space; to train Indian astronaut for ISS

Northlines Northlines -
agencies WASHINGTON: NASA administrator Bill Nelson has said that the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

YOGA: FOR SELF AND SOCIETY International Day of Yoga: June 21

Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar’s Quota Hike From 50% To...

Dharmendra Pradhan Announces High-Level Committee To Probe Issues Pertaining To NTA