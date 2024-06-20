back to top
Political advisor to jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan abducted in Lahore: Report

LAHORE: The political advisor to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has reportedly been abducted by unknown men from Lahore, the capital of province, according to a media report on Thursday. Ghulam Shabbir, who is the elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, was abducted by unknown individuals two days ago while he was travelling to Islamabad, according to an FIR registered at the Kahna police station, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The FIR, registered by his son Bilal, states that Shabbir had left his residence in Lahore's Khayaban-e-Amin late at night and headed towards Islamabad. No further details were available.

Khan, the 71-year-old PTI party founder, has been in jail since August last year after being convicted in some of the nearly 200 cases slapped on him since his ouster in April 2022. In May 2022, the former cricketer-turned-politician launched a march toward Islamabad from Lahore to topple the coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif that assumed power after he was ousted as the premier following a vote of no confidence.

 

 

 

 

