back to top
Search
    IndiaSensex, Nifty jump nearly 2 pc to hit over two-week highs on...
    India

    Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2 pc to hit over two-week highs on rally in global peers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex spurted by 1,330 points to close at a more than two-week high while Nifty rallied 397 points to settle above the 24,500 level following buying in IT shares and Reliance Industries and a sharp global stocks rally.

    The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,330.96 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 80,436.84, marking its best single-day gains in more than two months. During the day, it zoomed 1,412.33 points or 1.78 per cent to 80,518.21.

    The NSE Nifty surged 397.40 points or 1.65 per cent to close at a two-week high of 24,541.15.

    From Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

    Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard.

    All the sectoral indices closed in green. BSE Midcap spurted 1.8 per cent while Smallcap index rose by 1.7 per cent.

    In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled significantly higher. European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended with sharp gains on Thursday.

    “The stability of the JPY has been instrumental in driving a global market recovery. Besides that, the strong US retail sales and a decline in weekly jobless claims have helped alleviate fears of a US recession.

    “Further, the market sentiment has improved due to a decrease in US CPI inflation. On the backdrop of these, the Indian IT firms exhibited strong buying interest,” said Vinod Nair, Head of , Geojit Financial Services.

    Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,595.27 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 2,236.21 crore, according to exchange data.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.22 per cent to USD 80.05 a barrel.

    Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.

    The BSE benchmark climbed 149.85 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 79,105.88 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty ended marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 24,143.75.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Finance Ministry permits 15 securities firms to undertake Aadhaar-based verification of clients
    Next article
    PNB celebrates 78th Independence Day
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this August

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Okaya Electric Vehicles, a pioneer in India’s electric...

    Finance Ministry permits 15 securities firms to undertake Aadhaar-based verification of clients

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has permitted...

    NITI Aayog calls for guidelines, E-KYC to check background of PMMY loan applicants

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI:The Government think tank NITI Aayog has pitched...

    Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies New Delhi, Aug 16: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this...

    Amazon Future Engineer prog invites applications from girl students for 500...

    PNB alerts customers regarding cyber frauds through APK files