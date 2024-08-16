back to top
Search
    IndiaFinance Ministry permits 15 securities firms to undertake Aadhaar-based verification of clients
    India

    Finance Ministry permits 15 securities firms to undertake Aadhaar-based verification of clients

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Coressponden t

    NEW DELHI: The Ministry has permitted 15 securities firms, including SBICAP Securities, IIFL Securities, and Angel One, to conduct Aadhaar authentication of their customers.

    The Revenue Department under the finance ministry has issued a notification under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act allowing the 15 reporting entities to conduct Aadhaar-based KYC (know your customer) process.

    The 15 entities also include JM Financial Services, Arihant Capital Market, SMC Global Securities, Aditya Birla Money, R.K. Stock Holding, Monarch Networth Capital, RKSV Securities, Comfort Securities, and OPG Securities Pvt Ltd. (PTI)

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    NITI Aayog calls for guidelines, E-KYC to check background of PMMY loan applicants
    Next article
    Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2 pc to hit over two-week highs on rally in global peers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this August

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Okaya Electric Vehicles, a pioneer in India’s electric...

    Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2 pc to hit over two-week highs on rally in global peers

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex spurted by 1,330 points to close...

    NITI Aayog calls for guidelines, E-KYC to check background of PMMY loan applicants

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI:The Government think tank NITI Aayog has pitched...

    Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies New Delhi, Aug 16: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this...

    Amazon Future Engineer prog invites applications from girl students for 500...

    PNB alerts customers regarding cyber frauds through APK files