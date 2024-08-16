back to top
    PNB celebrates 78th Independence Day

    By: Northlines

    Tawi: Bank (PNB), nation's leading public sector bank, on Thursday celebrated the 78th Independence Day with fervour and enthusiasm at its Headquarters in New Delhi and across its 10,000+ branches, including Circle and Zonal Offices, in the country. The celebration began with PNB MD&CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel hoisting the National Flag and paying homage to Shri Lala Lajpat Rai, freedom fighter and founder of PNB, in the presence of EDs, CVO, CGMs and other senior officials of PNB.        In his address, Atul Kumar Goel, MD&CEO, PNB, said: “As we have assembled here to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, let us remember and pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for getting the independence of our country. We have a special inclination towards Independence Day as the founder of PNB, Lala Lajpat Rai, was also a freedom fighter. I appreciate and thank all our one lakh employees for their hard work and perseverance in building PNB stronger over the years. We should further take the pledge that in times to come, we will provide whatever best to the nation – be it products or service – even to the lowest strata of the society and remotest of the remote part of the country.”

    Goel also shared the highlights of the Q1FY25 financial results and stated that, “In the last two and half years, the bank has made significant growth in all parameters – be it digital and HR transformation or the launch of more than 100 products. We are well capitalised, our balance sheet is much stronger, and we got freedom from NPAs. We have also got the permission to raise capital worth 5000cr from the market. In times to come, we are going to launch Customer Relationship Management solutions, Digital platform, next Generation call center, and Corporate Mobile App for corporate customers. In addition, Supply Chain Management will be available to corporate customers, especially MSMEs, who have been significantly contributing to the vision of the country.”

     

