back to top
Search
    JammuVitesco Technologies improves profitability in a challenging environment
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Vitesco Technologies improves profitability in a challenging environment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:Vitesco Technologies, a provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, published its results for the second quarter and first half of 2024.

    “The key financial figures for the second quarter of 2024 illustrate the slow recovery of the market in the automotive sector,” explains Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies. “Despite these challenging conditions, we achieved a further increase in the profitability of Vitesco Technologies.”

    The current decrease in call-offs from vehicle manufacturers and the planned ramp down of non-core meant that Vitesco Technologies generated consolidated sales of €2.02 billion in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023: €2.44 billion). This included sales in electrification products of €347.8 million (Q2 2023: €354.3 million). Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects, consolidated sales were thus down by 11.5 percent.

    Vitesco Technologies also increased its activities in the growth market of China and further expanded its market presence with the recent launch of battery management production.

    “Our increased commitment in China is bearing fruit and shows that we are on the right track with our strategy. The new battery management production facility enables us to meet the growing demand in China even better,” says Andreas Wolf.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PNB celebrates 78th Independence Day
    Next article
    PNB alerts customers regarding cyber frauds through APK files
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Amazon Future Engineer prog invites applications from girl students for 500 merit and need based scholarships

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Amazon today announced the opening of applications...

    PNB alerts customers regarding cyber frauds through APK files

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public...

    PNB celebrates 78th Independence Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector...

    Jahangir Bakshi Is New DHSK, Mushtaq Rather Director Coordinator For New GMCs

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this...

    Amazon Future Engineer prog invites applications from girl students for 500...

    PNB alerts customers regarding cyber frauds through APK files