PNB alerts customers regarding cyber frauds through APK files

Jammu Tawi:Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public sector bank, has issued an alert to customers following recent incidents where cybercriminals have been distributing APK files via WhatsApp and text messages. Upon clicking these links, control of the mobile device can be transferred to fraudsters, potentially leading to the theft of banking credentials and financial losses from customer's accounts.

PNB strongly advises its customers to avoid clicking on APK files or links from unverified sources and to follow these precautionary steps to safeguard against such cyber frauds: Ignore and delete such messages immediately; Do not click on any links provided in these messages.

Avoid installing mobile apps through links or APK files; always use authentic sources for app installations; Refrain from sharing payment credentials such as debit/credit card numbers, expiry dates, CVV, PINs, passwords, or OTPs. Please remember that the bank never asks its customers to share these details under any circumstances; Report any suspicious messages and malicious apps to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in.

In case of cyber fraud, customers should immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Reporting Helpline at 1930 or file a complaint at https://cybercrime.gov.in. Additionally, customers can lodge complaints through the bank's toll-free numbers at 18001800, 18002021, 18001802222, 18001032222, or 0120-2490000 to prevent further loss. For credit card-related fraud, customers may call the toll-free number 18001802345. These numbers are also listed on the back of debit/credit cards and on the bank's website – https://www.pnbindia.in.