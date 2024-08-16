back to top
    Jammu
    Jammu Kashmir

    Amazon Future Engineer prog invites applications from girl students for 500 merit and need based scholarships

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Amazon today announced the opening of applications for Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program. The initiative is dedicated to empowering young women in to pursue careers in technology. The program aims to bridge the gender gap in the tech industry by providing comprehensive support to 500 female students pursuing undergraduate degrees in computer science engineering or related fields.

    Each selected scholar will receive a substantial scholarship of INR 200,000, disbursed over four years, to help offset educational expenses. Beyond financial support, the program offers a holistic development plan that includes a) Mentorship and guidance from Amazon employees which provides   career counseling to the scholars and help them navigate through their academic and professional journeys, b) Skill Enhancement through a 10-month technical bootcamp designed to equip students with in-demand industry skills and prepare them for successful careers, c) Practical Experience through early career paid internships at Amazon after 2nd year, providing hands-on experience across engineering roles and  exposure to real- challenges.

    To identify the most promising candidates, Amazon has partnered with the Foundation for Excellence (FFE) to conduct a rigorous evaluation process. Scholarships will be awarded based on a combination of academic merit, financial need, and demonstrated leadership potential. To ensure equal access to technology, each scholar will also receive a laptop to facilitate their studies and projects.

    Akshay Kashyap, India Lead, Amazon Future Engineer Program, said, “Our goal is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, ensuring that deserving girl students especially those from the underrepresented communities have the resources and support they need to excel in their engineering careers. We have seen many instances where parents have prioritized a son's education, due to lack of resources. We'd like to encourage all eligible girl students to seize this opportunity to advance their careers in engineering and technology. We are excited to see the impact of our earlier cohorts and will continue empowering young women in India.”

    Since its inception, the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program has supported over 1,200 girls, providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed. The scholarship program has successfully placed 198 interns at Amazon in roles such as Software Development Engineer, Quality Assurance Engineer, Data Engineer, and Support Engineer. To further expand career pathways, the program will offer internships in additional roles including Intelligence Engineer, Software Development Engineer in Test, System Development Engineer, and Programmer Analyst.

    Eligibility Criteria:
    Female students pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science engineering or a related field.
    Demonstrated academic excellence and leadership potential.
    Financial need.

    Selection Process:
    Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee comprising representatives from Amazon and FFE.
    Shortlisted candidates will undergo a rigorous evaluation process, including academic records, essay writing, and interviews.
    Final selections will be based on a holistic assessment of the candidate's qualifications and potential.

    Applications for the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program are now open and will close on 31st October 2024. The selected scholars will be announced by January 2025. For more information visit – www.amazonfutureengineer.in/scholarship

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

