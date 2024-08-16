Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this August

New Delhi: Okaya Electric Vehicles, a pioneer in India's electric mobility sector, has announced exciting new offers across its diverse range of electric scooters. Available for a limited time, these offers present a golden opportunity for consumers to switch to eco-friendly transportation at significantly reduced costs.

Exclusive Offers for August 2024:

₹1 Booking Scheme: In a move to make electric scooters more accessible, Okaya EV is allowing customers to book any electric scooter for just ₹1. This special booking rate is aimed at reducing the upfront financial barrier and encouraging wider adoption of green mobility.

Price Reductions: Significant price drops are being offered across various models:

○ Motofaast: ₹1,28,999

○ Faast F2B: ₹94,998

○ Faast F3: ₹1,08,998

○ Faast F2T: ₹94,998

○ Faast F4: ₹1,18,999

○ Faast F2F: ₹83,999

○ Freedum: ₹74,899

These offers are complemented by financial options such as interest rates as low as 6.99%, 100% financing availability, and EMIs starting at just ₹2999.

Okaya EV is committed to advancing the cause of sustainable and efficient transportation solutions in India.

With these offers, Okaya EV is not just selling scooters; it's promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Commenting on the strategic rollout of this scheme, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV said, “We are incredibly excited to introduce these offers, which are part of our broader mission to make electric vehicles accessible to every household in India. By reducing prices and offering easy booking options, we are empowering consumers to make a sustainable choice without compromising on quality or cost. We believe these initiatives will significantly boost our growth and strengthen Okaya's position as a leader in the Indian electric vehicle market.”

Each Okaya EV scooter is a testament to superior technology and innovation, backed by Okaya's four decades of expertise in battery and electronic manufacturing.