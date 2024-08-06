back to top
    Security For Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Reviewed Ahead Of I-Day Celebrations | J&K

    By: Northlines

    , Aug 6: The security of the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in  Jammu and 's Reasi district was reviewed on Tuesday with focus on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

     

    Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anshul Garg assessed the operational preparedness of the shrine area for hassle-free pilgrimage at a meeting with all the stakeholders at base camp Katra, the officials said.
    Laying focus on smooth regulation of the yatra, Garg said the security measures need to be fortified ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

