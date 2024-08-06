back to top
    Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi to Inspect Massive Strike Corps Drill Soon

    New Delhi, Aug 6: Amid an ongoing standoff with China, an Indian Army Strike Corps is holding a big exercise involving all major fighting elements in the sector including armoured formations and other assets there.

    The exercise will be reviewed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during his visit planned this week, officials said.
    The exercise will help the Indian Army validate the new concepts and infusion in modern-day warfighting, they said.

    The Strike Corps has been attached to the Northern Command in recent years and has been working towards developing new warfighting concepts required in the high latitude areas.
    and China have been engaged in a military standoff for over four years and multiple rounds of talks at military as well as political levels have not yielded much results in ending the standoff.
    The Indian Army has deployed over 500 tanks and armoured fighting vehicles in the area since 2020 and has built infrastructure at a very fast pace there.
    The Indian side has deployed over 50,000 troops to match the Chinese deployments across the Line of Actual Control to prevent any further attempts by the Chinese to alter the status quo there.
    India has pushed for large-scale infrastructure development for troops as well as civilians in the area to help them stay there comfortably in the fight against harsh winters there.

