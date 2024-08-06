back to top
    Amarnath Yatra 2024 | 5 Lakh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance To Lord Shiva Cave Shrine So Far

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 6: The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South in this year's yatra has crossed the five-lakh mark as more than 2,800 pilgrims visited the naturally formed ice ‘lingam' on Tuesday.

    The 52-day pilgrimage, which started on June 29, will conclude on August 19.
    According to officials, 2,813 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine on Tuesday. This has taken the number of pilgrims this year to 5,00,105.

    The officials said 1,500 male pilgrims, 618 female pilgrims, 65 sadhus and two sadhvis were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.
    Over 570 security forces and 57 children also performed the pilgrimage.

    According to the officials, there have been two deaths — a sevadar from and a pilgrim from Jharkhand — in this year's yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

