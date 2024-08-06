back to top
    Jammu KashmirJ&K | 2 Women Injured In Blast Near Security Forces’ Camp In...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K | 2 Women Injured In Blast Near Security Forces’ Camp In Kupwara

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 6: Two women were injured in an explosion near a camp of the security forces in Kupwara district of and on Tuesday, officials said.

     

    The injured women have been identified as Nahida Akther and Afroza Begum, both residents of Chek Keegam in the Gujarpati area of Kupwara, they said.
    Officials said the injured women were taken to a hospital in Handwara where they were referred to a hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical care.
    Police are probing the nature and cause of the blast, officials added.

    Amarnath Yatra 2024 | 5 Lakh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance To Lord Shiva Cave Shrine So Far
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

