J&K | 2 Women Injured In Blast Near Security Forces’ Camp In Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Aug 6: Two women were injured in an explosion near a camp of the security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured women have been identified as Nahida Akther and Afroza Begum, both residents of Chek Keegam in the Gujarpati area of Kupwara, they said.

Officials said the injured women were taken to a hospital in Handwara where they were referred to a hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical care.

Police are probing the nature and cause of the blast, officials added.