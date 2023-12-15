Security breach rocks both Houses of Parliament, 14 Opposition MPs suspended

Govt says high-level inquiry initiated, asks opposition not to politicise issue

New Delhi, Dec 14: Amid massive Opposition uproar over Parliament security breach, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments of proceedings.

As many as 13 MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for their alleged misconduct for the remainder period of the ongoing winter session. In Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was also suspended for the same period for his ‘ignoble misconduct'.

It was earlier reported that 14 MPs had been suspended from Lok Sabha but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later clarified that 13 MPs had been suspended as DMK MP SR Parthiban's suspension had been withdrawn. It was found that the DMK MP was not present in the House.

The Minister said that Parthiban's suspension was a case of mistaken identity and his name has been dropped from the list of suspended MPs.

Among those MPs suspended from Lok Sabha include DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress' Manickam Tagore.

As soon as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened for the day, opposition MPs demanded a discussion on security lapse and pressed for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah. They also demanded action against the BJP MP Pratap Simha through whom the intruders secured Lok Sabha visitor gallery pass.

In a shocking incident which triggered panic and chaos in Lok Sabha today, two men carrying smoke canisters jumped into the chamber of the Lower House from the visitors' gallery. Both the intruders were immediately apprehended and taken into Police custody.

While the opposition has mounted attack on the government for the security breach, the ruling party has said that the opposition is indulging in politics.

“A horrible, undemocratic move to suspend opposition MPs for demanding an answer from the Government on the shocking security breach in Parliament yesterday. On the one hand 5 MPs are suspended for demanding accountability, while on the other hand, there is no action against the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the miscreants. This is a murder of democracy. The BJP government has reduced Parliament to a rubber stamp. Not even the pretence of a democratic process is left,” wrote Rajya Sabha MP and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on ‘X'.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha has passed a motion to refer TMC MP Derek O'Brien's matter to the Committee of Privileges. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion in the Upper House which said that O'Brien repeatedly disregarded Chair's directions.

“…House takes a serious note of the conduct of Shri Derek O'Brien, member who was suspended from the service of the Council under rule 256 (2) to deliberately continuing (in) the chamber in gross violation of rule 256 (3) and disregarding repeated directions imparted by the Chair thereby compounding his offence and committing a serious contempt of the House and breach of privilege of members and agrees that the Matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges of Rajya Sabha for examination, investigation and report within a period of three months,” the motion read.

The motion was passed by voice vote and subsequently the House was adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, the government informed that a high-level inquiry has been initiated into the Lok Sabha security breach incident and asked the opposition not to politicise the issue.

In a statement soon after the House assembled at 2 PM, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said “we all agree” that the unfortunate incident on Wednesday was a serious one concerning safety and security of MPs.

Joshi noted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla promptly held a meeting with floor leaders following the incident and listened to the suggestions for further strengthening Parliament security.

Some suggestions given by MPs have already been implemented, he said and noted that the Speaker himself has stated that in future further measures will be taken to strengthen Parliament security.

“This matter concerns all of us and we have to speak in one voice,” Joshi said.

On such a grave national issue, no politics is expected to be done by anyone, the minister asserted.

The minister informed the House that the Speaker has written a letter to the Home Secretary for a high-level inquiry and the probe has already begun.

Joshi also said that it has become the habit of some members to politicise all issues. “I request them not to politicise this issue,” he said.