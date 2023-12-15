Eight security personnel suspended for Security Breach

New Delhi, Dec 14: Eight security personnel have been suspended for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

Those suspended belong to various security agencies who were on deputation for Parliament security.

Sources identified them as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

“Though they are on deputation for Parliament security, their cadre controlling authority is the organisation they represent and not the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” a functionary said.

Personnel from the Delhi Police and CRPF are deployed to frisk those entering the complex as well as the building.