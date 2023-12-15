J&K Bank digital payments continue to disappoint customers

Srinagar, Dec 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank continues to disappoint customers with its digital services.

Even as the customers were informed by text messages that UPI services will remain affected between 12 to 6 am on 13 December but customers say the service is still down. The customer said that none of the transactions were happening via UPI.

Those with J&K Bank accounts and living outside the J&K, who mostly rely on online mode of payments using UPI services in multiple modes like PayTM, GPay and PhonePay were affected.

“We were able to make Mpay transfers for the same bank beneficiaries but transactions to other banks both from Mpay and UPTO services are not getting through,” they said.

A Kashmiri student wrote on ‘X' that the bank users outside Kashmir will have to wash dishes in some restaurant or soon will be thrashed because they are unable to make payments.

“I suggest you take plenty of cash with yourself every time you go out,” he added.

Another student said, “I've been trying to send money through the Gpay app since yesterday but the app even fails to open”.

In a statement, a J&K Bank official announced the bank's UPI platform upgrade, necessitating a one-time reset of the UPI PIN/Passcode to ensure uninterrupted UPI services.

“To change the PIN/Passcode, please utilize the Bank UP or NPCI registered apps such as Gpay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc., exclusively. It is advised for safety reasons not to click on any link for PIN change,” the statement added.