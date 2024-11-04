Security apparatus must do everything to check spurt in terror attacks: Omar

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the grenade attack at a Sunday market in Srinagar that injured 11 people and said the security apparatus must do everything possible to check the spurt in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two women were among the 11 civilians injured when terrorists threw a grenade towards a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in the heart of the city.

Abdullah said in a post on X, “The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the Valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the Sunday market in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians.”

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra also condemned the grenade attack.

“It is deeply disturbing to learn about the unfortunate and ghastly incident of a grenade attack on shopkeepers…,” Karra said.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police must take effective measures to contain such brutal and inhuman attacks so that the public can move freely and without any fear,” he added.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.