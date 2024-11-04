LG Sinha directs forceful response to punish terrorists

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha spoke to DGP, Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies on grenade attack in Srinagar. He directed the security officials for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates. The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the government’s resolve not to allow terrorist elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.

“Terrorists targeting our citizens will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission,” the Lieutenant Governor told the senior security officials.

The Lieutenant Governor wished speedy recovery of those injured and directed that district administration should extend all possible assistance.