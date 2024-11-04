Security forces arrest hardcore Hizb Terrorist associate in Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 3: Security forces have arrested a hardcore terrorist associate of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Police said on Sunday.

Police said “on November 2 during the investigation of FIR No. 224/2024 under section 4/5 explosive Act and 18,39 of UAP Act of PS Pulwama, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army (55RR) and CRPF (182 Bn) arrested a hardcore terrorist associate of Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Sajad Ahmad from Dangerpora Pulwama”.

“The arrested terrorist associate Sajad disclosed the location inside his shop where he had kept arms and ammunition”, Police said and added “accordingly, the joint team of forces raided the said spot where they recovered and seized the hidden arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Magazine with 12 rounds and 2 live Grenades”.

It is pertinent to mention here that, on October 29 a terrorist associate of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Danish Bashir Ahangar was already arrested in the case. On his disclosure, further arrests and subsequent seizures were made, police added.