“Search operations are conducted to ensure safety of area,” says SP-SOG, J-K Police

Jammu, Jul 10: Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP-SOG, Guru Ram Bhardwaj emphasised that regular search operations are conducted by security forces following a terror attack to monitor the situation and ensure safety in the area.



Security forces are conducting a search operation in the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir days after five Army soldiers were martyred in an ambush by terrorists on July 8.

Giving details about the necessity of search operations, Bhardwaj said, “This is a routine search operation and aerial domination exercise… Whenever such incidents (terrorist attacks) happen, it becomes obvious for us to ensure the safety of the area that falls under our jurisdiction…”

Highlighting that the Monday Kathua terror attack took place near the border area, he said, “Joint exercises are regular and since the area is close to the border, regular search operations and keeping an eye on the activities in the area becomes a necessity…” (Agencies)