back to top
Search
    Jammu"Search operations are conducted to ensure safety of area," says SP-SOG, J-K...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    “Search operations are conducted to ensure safety of area,” says SP-SOG, J-K Police

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 10: Jammu and Police, SP-SOG, Guru Ram Bhardwaj emphasised that regular search operations are conducted by security forces following a terror attack to monitor the situation and ensure safety in the area.

    Security forces are conducting a search operation in the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir days after five Army soldiers were martyred in an ambush by terrorists on July 8.
    Giving details about the necessity of search operations, Bhardwaj said, “This is a routine search operation and aerial domination exercise… Whenever such incidents (terrorist attacks) happen, it becomes obvious for us to ensure the safety of the area that falls under our jurisdiction…”
    Highlighting that the Monday Kathua terror attack took place near the border area, he said, “Joint exercises are regular and since the area is close to the border, regular search operations and keeping an eye on the activities in the area becomes a necessity…” (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Does drinking milk really cause more mucus? Experts weigh in on common myth
    Next article
    Search Operation Resumes In J&K’s Doda To Track Hiding Terrorists
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Search Operation Resumes In J&K’s Doda To Track Hiding Terrorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 10: Search operation was resumed on Wednesday...

    Over 4,600 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp To Join Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 10: Amid heavy rains, more than 4,600...

    Ram Mandir tableau to be highlight at FIA’s India Day parade in NYC next month

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 10: A tableau featuring the Ayodhya...

    ED Again Summons Jacqueline Fernandez Again In Money Laundering Case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 10: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Record equity mutual fund inflows of over Rs 40,600 crores in...

    Search Operation Resumes In J&K’s Doda To Track Hiding Terrorists

    Does drinking milk really cause more mucus? Experts weigh in on...