    Search Operation Resumes In J&K's Doda To Track Hiding Terrorists
    Jammu Kashmir

    Search Operation Resumes In J&K's Doda To Track Hiding Terrorists

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jul 10: Search operation was resumed on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district where firing exchanges have taken place between the security forces and the terrorists.

    Officials said that the search operation that was suspended due to darkness and heavy rain in the Goli-Gadi forests of the Doda district on Tuesday was resumed with the first light on Wednesday.
    Firing exchanges took place for over two hours between the terrorists and the security forces in that area on Tuesday after which the terrorists escaped into the thickly forested Goli-Gadi area.

    The officials said that the search operation has been resumed and the security forces are now engaged in tracing the terrorists in the forested area.

    Massive CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) joined by elite Para commandos of the Army was started on Tuesday to hunt down the terrorists.

    Drone surveillance, sniffer dogs, sharpshooters and experts in mountain combing and warfare are part of the massive CASO going on in the area.
    Tuesday's encounter in Doda came on the heels of the ambush of an Army patrolling party in Kathua. The terror attack, which was the fifth in Jammu in one month, resulted in the death of five soldiers. (Agencies)

    “Search operations are conducted to ensure safety of area,” says SP-SOG, J-K Police
    Record equity mutual fund inflows of over Rs 40,600 crores in June 2024 as bullish sentiment prevails
