    Business
    Business

    Record equity mutual fund inflows of over Rs 40,600 crores in June 2024 as bullish sentiment prevails

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Equity Fund Inflows Hit An All-time High As Investor Confidence Soars”

    The month of June saw equity mutual funds attract record inflows as investors poured over Rs. 40,600 crores into diversified portfolios. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in (AMFI), this marked a 17% jump over the previous month's collection and surpassed any prior monthly total.

    The sustained buying activity came on the back of encouraging macroeconomic signals and a relief rally on domestic stock exchanges. Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 indices added around 7% in value during June as political uncertainties subsided post general elections. This renewed risk-taking proved beneficial for equity investment vehicles.

    Sectoral and thematic offerings led the pack, collecting Rs. 22,351 crores as funds capitalized on niche themes within popular sectors. Flexi-cap diversifiers and small-cap plays also witnessed healthy subscriptions of Rs. 3,058 crores and Rs. 2,263 crores respectively, underlining positive retail participation. Mid-cap choices saw inflows of Rs. 2,527 crores while large-cap favorites added Rs. 970 crores.

    In a striking trend, systematic investment plans or SIPs registered a new high of 21,262 crores as small investors embraced the disciplined route. Total SIP book value crossed Rs. 8.98 lakh crores, marking the growing retirement savings . On the other hand, tax outflows pulled down debt inflows to negative Rs. 1.07 lakh crores compared to May's positive Rs. 42,294 crores collection.

    Industry assets under management surpassed Rs. 61.16 lakh crores for the first time ever, highlighting restored belief in mutual funds as a long-term wealth creation tool. With markets retaining an encouraging outlook, further equity headed gains can be expected in the quarters ahead.

    Search Operation Resumes In J&K's Doda To Track Hiding Terrorists
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

