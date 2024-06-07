back to top
Search
Breaking NewsSearch Operation Launched In Jammu
Breaking NewsJammuJammu Kashmir

Search Operation Launched In Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 7:  A search operation was launched by security forces on the outskirts of the city on Friday, officials said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
  The special operation group (SoG) and other security personnel launched the search operation in vast forest belts near Balaji temple in Mujeen area, they said.
A top police officer said the search operation was a “routine exercise”.
However, sources said the operation was carried out after detecting suspicious activity in the area.
Security has been stepped up in the area ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra beginning on June 29. (Agencies)

Previous article
CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst for constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now
Next article
Police Attaches GPS Tracking Anklet To Bailed Out Drug Peddler In J&K’s Kulgam
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Proposal to name PM Modi as Leader of Lok Sabha, NDA is voice of country: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Need To Ensure Arbitration Institutions Are Not Controlled By “Self-Perpetrating Clique”: CJI

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 7:  Mere creation of arbitration institutions...

PM Modi meets LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim to form NDA government

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met...

Opposition In New Lok Sabha Would Be Stronger: Farooq Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 7: The days of “dictatorship” are over...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Proposal to name PM Modi as Leader of Lok Sabha, NDA...

Need To Ensure Arbitration Institutions Are Not Controlled By “Self-Perpetrating Clique”:...

PM Modi meets LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim...