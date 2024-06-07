Search Operation Launched In Jammu

JAMMU, Jun 7: A search operation was launched by security forces on the outskirts of the city on Friday, officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The special operation group (SoG) and other security personnel launched the search operation in vast forest belts near Balaji temple in Mujeen area, they said.

A top police officer said the search operation was a “routine exercise”.

However, sources said the operation was carried out after detecting suspicious activity in the area.

Security has been stepped up in the area ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra beginning on June 29. (Agencies)