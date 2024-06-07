Police Attaches GPS Tracking Anklet To Bailed Out Drug Peddler In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Jun 7: Police on Friday attached a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking anklet to monitor the movement of a bailed out drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.



Police said in compliance to an order received from a Court, Kulgam police on Friday installed a GPS tracking device on a bailed out drug peddler in Narcotic cases.

The accused was arrested along with recovery of contraband and has been bailed out recently.

“The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the drug peddler and ensure that he doesn't violate the bail conditions”, police said.