CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst for constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

Mohali, Jun 7: A day after the slapping incident involving Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport, the central security force's top officer Vinay Kajla, who is the DIG, CISF, Airports (North Sector), reached here and took stock of the situation.



A meeting was held with CISF officials at the airport to review the incident and take preventive measures. He admitted to a security breach taking place and said an inquiry was on. “The suspect is apologetic now,” Kajla told The Tribune in an exclusive interview. He said that the constable had met Ranaut in Delhi and even apologised to the actor about the incident. He said Ranaut wanted to know Kulwinder's family background and why she allegedly slapped her.

Kulwinder has not been arrested till now and an inquiry is underway. “It was an emotional outburst for her. She is apologetic about the incident. Her husband, also in the CISF and posted with the dog squad here, has been given two-three days to recollect himself after the incident,” the DIG said.



Kajla said Kulwinder was deployed in the frisking zone yesterday while Ranaut was passing through an adjacent area. “Kulwinder was not supposed to be there and came to know about the MP's presence only after a Punjab Police woman constable informed her…. The incident took place outside a cubicle. We have digital footprint of every happening inside the airport. The CISF is reviewing the protocol related to the personnel here,” he said.

The inquiry will be completed in two-three days time, he said, adding that Kulwinder has reportedly asked her brother to refrain from giving any chance to farmers' to take mileage out of the incident.