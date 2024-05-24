SDH Sunderbani Lacks Blood Bank, Patients Suffer

Ajay sharma

Sunderbani, May 23

In a pressing healthcare issue that affects thousands, Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sunderbani continues to operate without a dedicated blood bank, causing significant distress to patients and their families.

According to reports, despite years of appeals and promises, the hospital, which serves the populous districts of Reasi, Rajouri, and Jammu, remains inadequately equipped.

“Years ago, after considerable pressure from local activists and the community, the hospital was allocated a storage space intended for a future blood bank. However, to date, no tangible steps have been taken to establish this critical facility,” said sources, adding that the space provided serves no purpose of blood bank.

A senior hospital officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed, “I have consistently raised the matter with the concerned authorities, but unfortunately, no substantial action has been taken so far. This lack of a blood bank is a severe handicap in our ability to provide adequate care.”

The absence of a blood bank at SDH Sunderbani forces patients in need of urgent blood transfusions to travel long distances to Jammu or other major towns, often resulting in delayed treatments and increased risks.

Local residents urged the Commissioner Secretary of Health to address this dire situation.

“A blood bank in SDH Sunderbani is not just a facility; it is a necessity. It can save countless precious lives,” said locals.