Will never allow BJP-RSS to destroy Constitution: Rahul

New Delhi, May 23: Hailing the Indian Constitution for reflecting the country's age-old ideology and thinking, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will never allow the BJP and RSS to destroy the Constitution by ending reservations for they never had any role in framing it.

The Congress leader addressed two back to back election rallies in Dilshad Garden and Mangolpuri in the national capital, from where party candidates Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj are contesting from North East Delhi and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Addressing the rally in Dilshad Garden here, Rahul Gandhi said, “The BJP and RSS had never accepted the Constitution or the National flag. Now they are saying that when they will come to power they will tear the Constitution and end reservation.

“They should understand that the Constitution has given the right to reservation to the poor and it is not difficult but impossible to eliminate reservation.”

The Wayanad MP advised the BJP to stop daydreaming and said that they will never be successful in their intentions as the Congress will not allow such misadventure to happen.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “divine power” remarks, Gandhi said, “The person who has been sent by the god is only working for 22 people and ignoring the poor populace of the country”.

Reiterating his party's stand of fulfilling its manifesto promises, he said, “The first work after our government is formed on June 4th will be to tear and throw the Agniveer Scheme into the dustbin.

“From July 5th crores of women will become lakhpati as they will get Rs 8,500 into their account every month through the Mahalakshmi scheme. With our “peheli naukri guarantee' we will fill all the 30 lakh government post that are lying vacant”.

Accusing Modi of working for just 22 people, Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister has openly given all the country's assets such as railways, ports, airports, PSUs to Adani. But he cannot waive off loans of the poor or farmers of the country”.

The Congress leader also accused the media of ignoring issues related to public but were busy making a beeline to take interviews of the Prime Minister and showing functions taking place at Ambani residence.

Later addressing the Mahila Vichaar-Vimarsh in Mangolpuri here, Rahul Gandhi said that unlike BJP, Congress has never considered women as “second-class citizen” and assured that 50 per cent jobs will be reserved for them.

He said that until a woman is made financially strong, her family cannot become strong and that was the reason the Congress has come up with the Mahalakshmi Scheme, wherein every month, the account of the eligible women will be credited with Rs 8,500.

He said the Congress manifesto was meant for the poor, women, youth, farmers and labourers. The party will be sincerely working for them and results will be visible soon.