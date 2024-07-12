back to top
Search
    HaryanaSC orders Haryana Govt to Remove Barricades at Shambhu Border Blocking National...
    HaryanaLatest News

    SC orders Haryana Govt to Remove Barricades at Shambhu Border Blocking National Highway

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Supreme Court recently intervened in the ongoing issue at Shambhu border near Ambala, where barricades placed by the state government have been restricting traffic flow on the important highway.

    During the hearing of the matter, the bench observed that a state cannot block critical transportation routes and has a duty to properly manage traffic. When informed about Haryana filing an appeal against the high court order to open the road within a week, the court questioned how the blockade was continuing to be imposed.

    It has been over seven months since farmers' groups began their sit-in protest at the border in support of various farming demands. As tensions escalated, Haryana authorities setup barriers on the highway through the area. However, the top court made it clear that permitted regulation cannot involve barring passage outright.

    Directing the removal of the obstructions immediately, the bench emphasized the importance of upholding people's right to use public roads for their daily commutes and activities. Transportation hindrances of this nature are intolerable according to legal principles, the judges observed.

    It will be worthwhile to see if the government complies with the Supreme Court's ruling in the interest of residents and ensures the smooth flow of traffic at Shambhu border once again. The protesting farmers also now have to decide their next course of action in the ongoing conflict.

    Previous article
    Punjab and Haryana High Court : Police in India cannot register harassment cases for incidents abroad
    Next article
    How marriage and producing prompted Randeep Hooda to rethink his outlook on wealth
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently inaugurated two impactful...

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

    Northlines Northlines -
    According to the latest satellite imagery studies conducted by...

    Haryana Exploring Job Opportunities for Former Agniveers

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Haryana government is considering setting aside jobs for...

    Punjab and Haryana High Court : Police in India cannot register harassment cases for incidents abroad

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently provided an...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Posts,...

    Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

    Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh