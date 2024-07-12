SC orders Haryana Govt to Remove Barricades at Shambhu Border Blocking National Highway

The Supreme Court recently intervened in the ongoing issue at Shambhu border near Ambala, Haryana where barricades placed by the state government have been restricting traffic flow on the important national highway.

During the hearing of the matter, the bench observed that a state cannot block critical transportation routes and has a duty to properly manage traffic. When informed about Haryana filing an appeal against the high court order to open the road within a week, the court questioned how the blockade was continuing to be imposed.

It has been over seven months since farmers' groups began their sit-in protest at the border in support of various farming demands. As tensions escalated, Haryana authorities setup barriers on the highway through the area. However, the top court made it clear that permitted regulation cannot involve barring passage outright.

Directing the removal of the obstructions immediately, the bench emphasized the importance of upholding people's right to use public roads for their daily commutes and business activities. Transportation hindrances of this nature are intolerable according to legal principles, the judges observed.

It will be worthwhile to see if the government complies with the Supreme Court's ruling in the interest of residents and ensures the smooth flow of traffic at Shambhu border once again. The protesting farmers also now have to decide their next course of action in the ongoing conflict.