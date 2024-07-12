back to top
    Entertainment
    Entertainment

    How marriage and producing prompted Randeep Hooda to rethink his outlook on wealth

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Actor changes outlook on wealth after taking on producer role

    Renowned actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda has opened up about altering his perspective on making and managing money, thanks to his recent marriage and transition into a leadership role behind the camera.

    Hooda, known for compelling performances in movies over the years, tied the knot with longtime partner Lin Laishram in 2023. Since then, he has also stepped into the producer chair for his directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

    In a recent podcast interview, the multi-talented artiste shed light on how these life changes have motivated him to reconsider past ideals. He humorously remarked about prior financial lessons learned from “fast companions and slower horses”.

    When asked about selecting projects, Hooda stated the key criteria is if he can get along with colleagues. However, he acknowledged a new priority on profitability given new responsibilities.

    The actor explained that as a bachelor, work was his main focus over monetary gains. But marriage and production duties have created an understanding of reliable income streams.

    Coming from a community with socialist money philosophies, Hooda shares he is adapting to circumstances. Generating returns has become important to fulfill his and his partner's needs long-term.

    While self-promotion was never a priority for Hooda in the past, he now sees value in investments that uplift his career across mediums. With Swatantrya Veer Savarkar recovering costs and more, this approach seems fruitful.

    Randeep Hooda is demonstrating how life's passages can broaden our views. His introspection offers insight for continually re-evaluating priorities as circumstances change in professional and personal domains.

    SC orders Haryana Govt to Remove Barricades at Shambhu Border Blocking National Highway
    Government may table banking law amendments in Budget session to accelerate privatization plans
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

