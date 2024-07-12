back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPunjab and Haryana High Court : Police in India cannot register harassment...
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Punjab and Haryana High Court : Police in India cannot register harassment cases for incidents abroad

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The and High Court recently provided an important clarification regarding the jurisdiction of police stations in to investigate complaints of harassment that allegedly occurred abroad. In a case where a woman from Bathinda had filed an FIR with local police against her in-laws for harassment she faced while living in the United States, the High Court ruled that the police in India did not have authority over such incidents which took place outside the country.

    Justice Harpreet Singh Brar explained that for criminal cases, the place where the alleged offense was committed determines which law enforcement agency has oversight. Unless the act in question occurred within Indian borders, the local police here cannot launch a formal investigation. Furthermore, as per Section 188 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the central government's permission is required if legal action needs to be initiated for extra-territorial matters.

    In this particular instance, as the complainant's accusations of dowry demands and threats of divorce pertained to her time residing in America, the Bathinda police station lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain the FIR. Allowing investigations without properly establishing where the offense truly took place could result in an incorrect legal process being followed.

    While protecting women's rights and providing help to those facing distress abroad is important, proper legal procedures and authority mandates must still be adhered to. This clarification from the High Court around the boundaries of Indian law will surely impact how exactly NRI women can seek redressal for harassment complaints against relatives residing back home. Proper channels will need to be assessed on a case by case basis going forward.

    Previous article
    Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s brother arrested in Punjab’s Phillaur; Ice drug recovered from him
    Next article
    SC orders Haryana Govt to Remove Barricades at Shambhu Border Blocking National Highway
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently inaugurated two impactful...

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

    Northlines Northlines -
    According to the latest satellite imagery studies conducted by...

    Haryana Exploring Job Opportunities for Former Agniveers

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Haryana government is considering setting aside jobs for...

    SC orders Haryana Govt to Remove Barricades at Shambhu Border Blocking National Highway

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Supreme Court recently intervened in the ongoing issue...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Posts,...

    Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

    Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh