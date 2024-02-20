SC declares AAP candidate winner in Chandigarh Mayoral polls

Northlines Newsdesk

In a significant turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar in the Chandigarh mayoral elections was declared winner by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the apex court dismissed the results of the Chandigarh mayoral elections in which the Returning Officer invalidated eight ballot votes, which made the BJP candidate, win the polls.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the eight ballots which were invalidated by Returning Officer Anil Masih were valid and they were cast in favour of AAP's.

The apex court said the presiding officer intentionally attempted to deface eight ballot papers. It added that the Registrar Judicial to issue a notice to Masih for perjury proceedings due to the false statement made before the court. Masih was given three weeks to respond and explain why perjury proceedings should not be initiated against him.

On January 30, the BJP was declared the winner of Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, and defeating the Congress-AAP alliance.