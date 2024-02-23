Saudi Arabia wraps up Guest of Honor participation at New Delhi Book Fair

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia wrapped up its role as the guest of honor at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 (NDWBF 2024) last night. The nine-day event, held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from February 10 to 18, saw the Saudi pavilion draw a significant crowd, becoming a standout attraction at the fair.

The pavilion attracted numerous visitors eager to delve into Saudi culture, arts, and heritage in a comprehensive cultural experience led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission. Several cultural entities, including the Heritage Commission, the Music Commission, the Film Commission, the Culinary Arts Commission, the Fashion Commission, and the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, were involved in creating this rich cultural experience.

The Saudi pavilion played a crucial role in promoting intercultural dialogue and showcasing Saudi cultural and intellectual aspects to the Indian audience. The cultural program included 13 dialogical seminars exploring the influence of Saudi culture on Indian culture and collaboration in publishing, cinema, and translation fields.Two celebrations were also held during the Kingdom's participation: a Saudi dinner night featuring national dishes and a music night showcasing Saudi music and performance arts. These events were attended by ministers, officials from the Republic of India, diplomats, academics, media professionals, and enthusiasts.

The Saudi pavilion represented various cultural sectors, featuring mini-exhibitions of Saudi fashion and musical instruments, a heritage session offering Saudi coffee hospitality, displays of books about the Kingdom's nature, heritage, and traditions, and an exhibition showcasing replicas of artifacts discovered in Saudi Arabia dating back thousands of years, highlighting the Kingdom's ancient civilizational heritage.

Saudi Arabia's participation in the fair reflects the Ministry of Culture's commitment to enhancing international cultural exchange, aligning with the national cultural strategy's goals under Vision 2030.

The NDWBF, organized annually by the Indian Ministry of Education, is the oldest book fair in the Republic of India and one of the most prestigious international book fairs since its inception in 1972, featuring over 600 international publishing houses that bring together the cultural outputs of the world.